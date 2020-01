CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at Lily Green Apartments.

According to police, witnesses said the suspects were seen leaving the area in a White Toyota Camry occupied by two black males. The entrance to the Bexley Square Apartments is currently blocked off.

No other information has been released regarding the shooting. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC