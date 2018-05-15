LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. – Deputies in Lancaster County arrested a second teenager in connection with a murder that occurred on May 10. Ka’Darius Aintwayn Kirkland was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

A third suspect is still on the run. Brennan Jamil Patterson Jr., 17, is 6’ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has been linked to addresses on East Gay Street in Lancaster and Chesterfield Avenue in Great Falls.

“We have made great progress in this investigation in a short period of time. We have two suspects in custody and need to find Patterson as soon as possible. I urge anybody with information about where Patterson is to call us,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Brennan Jamil Patterson, Jr.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Pine Ridge Drive off Fork Hill Road. When police arrived, they found a man and woman inside a silver Nissan Altima suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives said a four-year-old boy was in the backseat of the car at the time.

The man, identified as Vincent Barry Lambert Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover. Police said the child was not hurt during the shooting and placed in the care of relatives.

Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 16, was previously charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. Detectives received a tip that Clyburn was at a home on Hood Park Lane. When they attempted to take Clyburn into custody, he was able to escape.

Clyburn was later taken into custody after police received a report of a suspicious person walking south on Charlotte Highway near Lancaster Motor Company around 1:30 a.m. Deputies said they found Clyburn on a bicycle on Hubbard Drive near a Lancaster Fire station. He ditched the bicycle and was arrested after a brief foot chase that ended in a Chick-fil-A parking lot, deputies said.

Due to his age, Clyburn was transported to a juvenile detention center in Columbia.

