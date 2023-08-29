UNC-Chapel Hill to ring bell tower in honor of professor killed in shooting

Professor Zijie Yan was killed in a shooting carried out by a doctoral student he'd previously worked closely with, investigators allege.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will ring the Bell Tower Wednesday to honor the life of professor Zijie Yan, who was killed in an on-campus shooting Monday, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said.

"I encourage every member of our campus community to take a moment of silence during this time," Guskiewicz wrote in a message to students and faculty. "This is an important way that we can come together as a community to recognize the loss we feel and to support one another."

Tailei Qi, a doctoral student who worked closely with Yan's research group at UNC since early 2022, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting. Police said the shooting happened in a lab on campus. Qi is being held without bond in the Orange County Detention Center.

Yan and Qi co-authored research papers in recent years on the effect of light on nanoparticles. Yan’s recent work focused on something called “optical tweezers,” a process using light aimed at developing advanced nanorobots within cells, according to an article on the applied physical sciences department’s website.

"We know that the wounds of this tragedy will not heal quickly," Guskiewicz said.

Aiden Scott, a UNC grad student and former classmate of Qi's, spoke with WRAL News about working on a project together with Qi.

"I would have never guessed that he would be the kind of person who could possibly be capable of this kind of thing," Scott said. "He was always very quiet."

UNC has provided on-campus counseling sessions for students and faculty members. The university is also providing mental health services with a 24/7 hotline at: 919-996-3658. Additionally, UNC set up a hotline for students, faculty and staff to report safety concerns and ask questions at 919-918-1999.

