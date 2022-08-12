Deputy shot and killed in southeastern Wake County

"We will find who’s responsible for this loss even in the midst of the hurt and the pain," Baker said.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed in southeastern Wake County Friday morning.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed along Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road, near southeast Raleigh, before 2 a.m.

At 5 a.m., Sheriff Gerald Baker held an emotional press conference, speaking tearfully, to announce the deputy's death. He shared limited information but asked for prayers.

