Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

Details surrounding the investigation are limited, and no suspect information has been released.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte.

It happened Sunday night in the 2900 block of Reid Avenue.

One person has died, CMPD confirmed. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, pending family notification.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and speak to a homicide unit detective. Alternatively, those with information but wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers.