Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte, in the Sugar Creek area.

Police said one person has died. Their identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

Editor's Note: The attached video said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That person has since died.

It happened Saturday night in the 5300 block of Reagan Drive.

Mecklenburg EMS said they responded to the scene for reports of a gunshot wound, but CMPD has not confirmed the cause of death at this time.

Details are limited at this time. No suspect information has been released, and it's not clear if anyone else was injured.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers to anonymously report information.

