One person killed in west Charlotte shooting

CMPD is investigating the case as a homicide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A homicide investigation is now underway.

Medic responded to the area of Watson Drive and Remount Road for reports of a gunshot wound, and paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene. CMPD said the investigation is taking place in the 1500 block of West Boulevard.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been made public.

At this time, no suspect information has been released. CMPD is asking anyone with information on the case to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.