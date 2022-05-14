Thirteen people were shot, 10 killed at the Tops Markets grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo Saturday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is what we know about the mass shooting in Buffalo this weekend.

Thirteen people were shot at the Tops Markets grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo Saturday afternoon around 2:30.

Buffalo Police said a suspect allegedly drove several hours to that location and shot 13 people.

VICTIMS OF THE BUFFALO SHOOTING

Ten people were killed and three people were injured. Those that were injured were taken to ECMC to be treated. A hospital spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side they are all in stable condition.

One of those victims was a security guard, who was a retired Buffalo Police officer. He has been identified as Aaron Salter.

Eleven victims are African American. Two victims are white. Three store employees were shot and taken to the hospital.

SUSPECT IN THE BUFFALO SHOOTING

The suspect's name is Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York.

The suspect eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on First Degree Murder. Police say the suspect was heavily armed and was wearing tactical gear.

BUFFALO SHOOTING LIVESTREAM

Police say the suspect was wearing a camera and livestreaming the shooting on social media.

WHY THERE IS A HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says they are investigating this incident as a hate crime. They say the have evidence that has a racial component.

WHO IS INVESTIGATING THE MASS SHOOTING IN BUFFALO?