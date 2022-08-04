Woman accused of beating and killing grandmother in Chester County, bond denied

A South Carolina couple is accused of brutally killing a woman and then stealing her van after she stopped to help them.

CHESTER, S.C. — A judge denied the bond of a woman accused of killing a grandmother who stopped to help her.

Amber Harris and her boyfriend, George “Si” Faile, are charged with murder and carjacking in the case of Linda Robinson, 63, a grandmother who was found brutally beaten and dead in Chester County in August 2021.

According to investigators, Linda Robinson stopped to help Harris and Faile, who were strangers to her, while running errands in Chester County. When she never returned home, her family grew concerned and contacted law enforcement. Linda Robinson’s body was later found on the side of the road.

Linda Robinson’s husband, Vernon Robinson, said when he first saw her body, he couldn’t recognize her body.

“I couldn’t even explain what she looked like because she was unrecognizable,” Vernon Robinson said. “I’ve been living with her for 50 years, and I couldn’t recognize her.”

Prosecutors said after Faile and Harris killed Linda Robinson, the couple used her van to go shopping and even stopped to see a probations officer.

“The fact that this was just a woman trying to help by offering a ride, and did nothing to these people, the brutality that was used…” the prosecutor said in court.

Harris’ attorney argued she wasn’t present during the murder and doesn’t know what happened, but prosecutors said her DNA was found under Linda Robinson’s fingernails. Additionally, authorities said Linda Robinson’s belongings, including her credit cards and purse, were found at a home Harris where was staying.

Linda Robinson’s family says they’re grateful she’ll stay in jail, at least for now.

“My wife was the greatest person I’ve ever met in my life," Vernon Robinson said of the loss. "I can’t even explain it. I can’t sleep at night."

Faile’s bond was also previously denied.