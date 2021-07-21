York County police searching for shooting suspect

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in York County, South Carolina, are searching for the suspect in a reported shooting in Clover Wednesday morning.
The York County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there was an increased police presence on Eskridge Terrace, just off Highway 274, in Clover around 7:45 a.m. Deputies said the victim was shot in the leg and is awake and talking to investigators. A motive has not been determined in the shooting at this time.
Deputies identified the suspect as Melvin Eugene Cagle. He was described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds. He is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck. Any person with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
No further information has been released by police.
