York County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect after chase

CLOVER, S.C. — A manhunt is currently underway in Clover, South Carolina.

The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for William Steven Loewen.

Deputies said he crashed after leading police on a chase overnight. According to authorities, he's wanted for multiple burglaries and probation violation.

Deputies said he's possibly armed. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

NOTICE: Deputies are in the area of Laurelwood Dr at Hwy 55 in Clover, looking for a person who crashed after a chase with Clover PD. His name is William Steven Loewen. Nickname Casper. He’s a white male wearing a blue shirt & dark blue jeans. 5’11” 180 lbs. Call 9-1-1 #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/Lz02TnKsU3 — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) October 11, 2021

