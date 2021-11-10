York County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect after chase

CLOVER, S.C. — A manhunt is currently underway in Clover, South Carolina.
The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for William Steven Loewen.
Deputies said he crashed after leading police on a chase overnight. According to authorities, he's wanted for multiple burglaries and probation violation.
Deputies said he's possibly armed. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 immediately.
