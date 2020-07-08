A look inside a Union County School as they prepare for in-person learning

The school district has opted to go with Plan B, a mix of in-person and online.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Students in Union County head back to in-person learning in less than two weeks.

The school district has opted to go with Plan B, a mix of in-person and online.

WCNC Charlotte got an inside look at Shiloh Valley Elementary and how they are preparing for back to school.

They're disinfecting classrooms, placing desks a safe distance apart, and encouraging the three w's, wear wait and wash.

"We will be able to maintain the safety of our buildings being open as long as we can control the virus," Union County School Nurse, Lucinda Ourant said.

Under Union County's plan, students will split into four groups and will receive in-person instruction one day a week.

"Safety is at the forefront of all of our thoughts," 4th-grade union county teacher, Melanie Moore said.

Union County will have in-person learning in less than two weeks. Today, we got a tour of Shiloh Valley Elementary School. Here's a preview of what schools look like in the age of covid. Tune in at 5 and 6 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/lnBHfMEL8D — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) August 7, 2020

Moore has been eager to get back to the classroom. Her job is more complex now, but she's confident students will follow the safety measures in place.

"Kids are smart, they know what's expected in public already so that's just going to carry over to the classroom," Moore said.

There will be 8 to 12 students per classroom. The smaller class size, an effort to balance safety and normality.

"I think a lot of children work best when they have the teacher there and can go in a classroom," Moore said.

Still, some teachers feel they're putting themselves in harm's way by returning to their schools. Earlier this week, dozens pushing for full remote learning.

"We are trying to persuade the board to go to remote learning to start off. We just want to see the numbers come down," Union County teacher Lisa O'Connor said.

"I'm feeling very comfortable that Union County Public Schools has made a great decision," said Ourant.

If someone tests positive, the school will work with the county's health department for the next steps. Ourant says safety starts with preventative measures and screenings.