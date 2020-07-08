COVID-19 brings new responsibilities for school bus drivers

Drivers have always had a big responsibility keeping kids safe on the road, now they'll be the ones enforcing coronavirus health guidelines, too.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bus drivers have always had a huge responsibility but the coronavirus pandemic will bring new challenges for the upcoming school year.

For drivers in districts that are going to to school for in-person learning, the job will now have an additional to-do list. Many districts in the Charlotte area don't have monitors on the bus, so it will be up to the drivers to make sure kids follow the new rules while also paying attention to the roads.

Bus rides are the first step of a very different school experience for students this year but it's also different for drivers.

"We've always worn many hats as drivers," said one bus driver, who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution.

This year, there's a new hat. For starters, students will be spread out and required to wear masks. That doesn't mean they'll follow the rules. It's up to drivers to enforce the health and safety guidelines on board.

"We just have to have 100% compliance. There are going to be some folks that wear them below the nose, or take them off," said Bryan Vaughn with Lancaster County Schools.

Drivers know it will be a big change but one said setting the ground rules and establishing the importance of following them will make trips to and from school run smoothly for everyone.

"With distractions, you're going to have those every day, all day, no matter what job you're in, but you have stay focused and know that you have these children's lives in your hands," the driver said.