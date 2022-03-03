Amazon picks UNC Charlotte for Career Choice program that covers full tuition for employees

Amazon employees will soon be able to attend UNC Charlotte for free as part of the company's $1.2 billion commitment to higher education.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon employees will soon be eligible to have their tuition completely covered at UNC Charlotte.

The Seattle-based company announced it will spend $1.2 billion by 2025 to help educate thousands of employees. The new partnership allows hourly employees to access any of UNC Charlotte's 170 bachelor's degree programs.

“As Amazon’s select university partner in this region, we provide accessible, affordable, quality higher education to help upskill the local workforce and meet North Carolina's evolving employment needs,” said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Charlotte is uniquely positioned to provide flexible higher education options that meet the demands of today’s working adults and drive even more economic growth, opportunity and success.”

Students transferring to UNC Charlotte from Amazon's community college partners, including Central Piedmont Community College and Rowan Cabarrus Community College, will have the opportunity to receive Amazon's employee tuition benefit, as will former UNC Charlotte students who have not completed a degree.

Amazon's Career Choice program has offered a range of educational and job-training perks focused on in-demand fields, including nursing and trucking, since 2012.

