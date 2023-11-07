Debate over book bans heats up again at CMS board meeting

CMS said revisions have been submitted for review. The changes will apply to the upcoming school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The debate over book bans in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is heating up again.

In May, CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill said she was restructuring the district's current policy on how books are selected in schools.

This has led to a flurry of activity behind the scenes, but the district has not shared any details on what exactly is being changed.

At a Tuesday night meeting members of the conservative parent's group, Mom's For Liberty read excerpts of explicit portions of books.

"Having a diverse selection in school libraries doesn't mean that there should be sexually explicit material and literal instruction manuals," Brooke Weiss, the Mecklenburg County Chapter Moms for Liberty chair, said.

The debate over book bans in CMS schools has been going on for months.

"We're not saying ban them -- sure, if you're a parent, and you want your kid to read this, that's fine," Brian Weiss, a CMS parent and husband of Brook Weiss, said. "But don't leave it open for every child to open and read."

According to the American Library Association, the most frequently challenged books include a variety of sensitive and controversial issues, including race, gender identity, sexuality, and violence.

"The American Library Association does explicit vetting in books any claim that there's obscenity in our libraries is dishonest at best," Stacy Staggs, a CMS parent said. "It's not pornography because you say it is."

School staff and other CMS parents have continually fought back against these claims, saying that the excerpts that Moms for Liberty reads out loud are taken out of context.

They argue that these books are important for students to read because they deal with important topics like race, gender identity, and sexuality.

"I know how books are prepared for libraries," Kevan Woodson, another speaker at the meeting, said. "If you have that book bring it, don't bring pictures, don't read off of the phone. Don't take half-printed copies. It's called evidence."

It's been around two months since Hill publicly said she was looking to make changes to how the district reviews books in district schools.

We're told behind-the-scenes work is happening, but the district has been silent on specifics.

WCNC Charlotte asked the district back in June for an update on if Hill had submitted her changes to the board. At the time Hill announced changes during her public comments section, she said they would be submitted to the board within the week.

This did not happen.

A district spokesperson finally confirmed Tuesday night to WCNC Charlotte that revisions to the policy have been submitted for review.

"Given that it is a superintendent’s regulation, it will be updated quickly," a district spokesperson said.

A superintendent regulation change means board members will not have to go through the weeks-long policy change process to move forward with revisions.

The new policy will be in effect for the 2023-24 school year.

Community members will look to see if the new changes will be more restrictive, allow for more parental oversight, or present a compromise that satisfies both sides.