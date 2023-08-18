x
Education

It's not too late. How to enroll your kid in CMS schools

Before school starts on Aug. 28, Charlotte Mecklenburg School is hosting events to help with remaining enrollment needs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are still opportunities to enrollment students in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools before classes begin Monday, Aug. 28.

Personnel from the district's Student Placement Department will be in the community on the following dates to help outstanding enrollment needs for children.

  • Friday, August 18, 2023
    2:30 pm-6:30 pm
    Garinger High School - Media Center
  • Saturday, August 19, 2023
    10:00 am-2:00 pm
    Olympic High School -Media Center
  • Thursday, August 24, 2023
    2:30 pm-6:30 pm
    Governor's Village (Upper Campus)
  • Friday, August 25, 2023
    2:30 pm-6:30 pm
    Harding University High School - Media Center

Representatives from Exceptional Children, Pre-K, Magnet, Transportation, Planning, Student Information Systems, and McKinney Vento will also be at the events, according to CMS.

Students return for the new school year starting on Monday, Aug. 28.

