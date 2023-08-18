It's not too late. How to enroll your kid in CMS schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are still opportunities to enrollment students in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools before classes begin Monday, Aug. 28.
Personnel from the district's Student Placement Department will be in the community on the following dates to help outstanding enrollment needs for children.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
- Friday, August 18, 2023
2:30 pm-6:30 pm
Garinger High School - Media Center
- Saturday, August 19, 2023
10:00 am-2:00 pm
Olympic High School -Media Center
- Thursday, August 24, 2023
2:30 pm-6:30 pm
Governor's Village (Upper Campus)
- Friday, August 25, 2023
2:30 pm-6:30 pm
Harding University High School - Media Center
Representatives from Exceptional Children, Pre-K, Magnet, Transportation, Planning, Student Information Systems, and McKinney Vento will also be at the events, according to CMS.
Students return for the new school year starting on Monday, Aug. 28.
