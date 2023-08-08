CMS schools face teacher shortage, but work continues for teachers and parents

The district is currently short almost 500 teachers, which is about 100 more openings than it had this time last year.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is in its final days of recruiting teachers before the new school year.

CMS will spend the final 20 days before school starts filling some, but not all positions.

CMS will likely head back with a teacher shortage similar to what it's seen in the last two years, but the work isn’t stopping for teachers already hired.

"Educators have been working all summer long," Melissa Easley, a CMS school board member, said.

As they try and recruit enough teachers, they’re asking parents to start checking off items on their back-to-school checklist.

CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill also has a message about attendance.

"There is a strong correlation between student attendance and student achievement," Hill said. "We need to support our parents, families community and making sure that all students are in school every single day."

The district has been clear it will enforce its attendance policy. When a student has 10 unexcused absences, parents could face criminal prosecution and a complaint could be filed with the juvenile court.

"We also want parents to be aware of our emphasis on an existing code of conduct item," Hill said. "It speaks to the use of cell phones during the instructional day, students will not be allowed to use their cell phones during class time."

There’s also asking parents to get the child’s physicals, vaccines, and any paperwork ready.