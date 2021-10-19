CMS facing wave of teacher resignations, retirements

More than 500 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers have left since August, with another 93 pending retirements or resignations through the end of 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are dealing with a wave of resignations as the district looks to fill vacancies in multiple positions.

As of Monday, Oct. 18, more than 520 teachers have either resigned or retired since August. CMS said there are another 93 resignations or retirements currently pending through the end of the calendar year.

Earlier this month, CMS announced a new guest teacher program to help alleviate overworked teachers. The program will bring on new full-time "guest teachers" at 42 schools across the district in an effort to relieve teachers who are covering multiple classes each day.

Last week, CMS announced it was raising the starting pay for bus drivers to over $17 an hour in an attempt to recruit new drivers and retain current employees.

Data obtained by WCNC Charlotte shows CMS has substantially fewer subs than in years past. During the 2017-2018 school year, CMS has 2,747 subs. That number has decreased each year since, down to 1,123 last school year during the pandemic. But so far, only 365 people are working as subs this year.

North Carolina is among the 15 states that don't require any specific education or licensure requirements for substitute teachers.

Indira Eskieva will have a report on CMS filling teacher vacancies. That report will air Tuesday during WCNC Charlotte News at 4.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts