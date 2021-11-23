Chester County School District takes steps to address racially-charged video

Town halls and the formation of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — After a racially-charged video of Lewisville High School Students in Chester County was shared on social media, the Chester County School District said it's taking steps to not only address the video, but keep a door to dialogue open.

The video, described as "hateful" by school leaders earlier in Nov. 2021, started circulating and garnered a response from superintendent Antwon Sutton less than 24 hours later. The video included racial slurs, and students in the video referenced the death of George Floyd.

Sutton's letter on Nov. 4 commended the high school's student council for moving to use the video as an opportunity to learn and heal. He also applauded other students at the school for their maturity and working to start the healing process in light of the video.

During the CCSD school board meeting on Monday, Nov. 22, Sutton shared strategies planned for responding to the video. A Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee is set to be established, and professional development sessions for school staff will be scheduled as well. Table talk sessions, dialogue opportunities, and town halls will also be part of the initiatives moving forward. These opportunities will include students, staff, and parents.

