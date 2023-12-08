The HBCU added new nursing and cybersecurity programs this year, with the hopes of increasing the number of African Americans in the STEM workforce.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — As more students prepare to head back to the classroom over the next few weeks, Clinton College is offering scholarships for its new STEM programs.

The HBCU is now offering programs for nursing and cybersecurity, with the hopes of increasing the number of African Americans in the STEM workforce.

“We are really excited about the way the college is going in,” said Lester McCorn, the president of Clinton College.

According to data from Pew Research Center, Black people only make up 9% of the STEM workforce. Clinton College is hoping to increase that number by creating new pathways and opportunities for students.

"We want to make sure students understand how important STEM is to the greater society," said McCorn. “We are now in a very high-tech society and we want to expose our students to different opportunities.”

The scholarships will be based on a first come first served basis and will be distributed over the course of three years.

READ MORE: Charlotte area students head back to the classroom on early calendars

The first five students who are accepted this fall will receive $30,000 towards tuition. The first five students who are accepted in fall of 2024 will receive $20,000 and the first five students who are accepted in fall of 2025 will receive $10,000.

"This is historic for Clinton College," said Toneyce Randolph, the vice president of academic services.

"We provide scholarships to our students because we know finances is a huge deal when it comes to being able to pay for college."

The goal of these scholarships is make sure that students get a good education and also ensure that they're prepared for careers that will change their lives and contributions to society.

Clinton College has open enrollment all year.

Requirements for the STEM scholarships include:

You must be a freshman at Clinton College

You must complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

You must have a 2.75 or above GPA

You must enroll in a minimum of 12 hours at Clinton College each semester

You must be actively pursuing a degree in cybersecurity at Clinton College

You must write a 250-word essay (minimally) describing why you are interested in cybersecurity at Clinton College and stating what career plans you have for your future.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.