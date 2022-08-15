As first day of school approaches for CMS, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do

Key documents about transportation, school lunch, and after-school programs need to be submitted.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Before children head back to the classroom, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do.

Outside of shopping for typical school supplies like paper and pencils, there are key documents about transportation, school lunch, and after-school programs parents need to submit right now for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students.

School lunches

For the first time in two years, students eligible for free or reduced lunch must fill out a form.

This could help parents avoid paying up to $15 a week for school lunches.

CMS made no changes to its lunch prices.

"If you apply now and qualify, your child will receive breakfast, free breakfast, or free lunch and breakfast on the first day of school," Brian Schultz, CMS Chief Operations Officer, said.

There is no deadline to apply, but you may have to pay for lunch or bring lunch from home until the application is processed.

During the pandemic, all kids no matter economic status, were eligible for free meals. In 2020, Congress allowed schools to suspend eligibility requirements for free and reduced lunches. Congress didn't renew this provision earlier this year.

Transportation

Parents need to fill out a transportation survey if their kids are riding the bus.

The district has a staggered system on when you can get bus services based on when you apply.

For example, eligible students who were enrolled in CMS by Aug. 4 and registered for transportation services should have a stop for the first day of school.

In comparison, eligible students who moved had a change in the district's internal system (PowerSchool) and registered for transportation between Aug. 5 and Aug. 23 should have their stop in place for the afternoon bus ride the day after school starts.

You can sign up for bus service throughout the year — but if you need a ride to school on the first day, you need to sign up as soon as possible.

Immunization records

Parents must submit proof of immunization records for some students before the first day of school. The majority of vaccine requirements are required entering kindergarten. Students going to 7th grade and 12th grade also need additional shots.

North Carolina requires shots and boosters for multiple diseases and viruses including Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis Polio, Measles Mumps, Rubella, and Hepatitis B.

Religious exemptions have to be in writing to the school. Any medical exemptions have to be completed by a doctor and must say what the medical exemption is.

"If students need to schedule appointments. Mecklenburg County Public Health Department has immunization events as well as regular clinics," Ann White, CMS Associate Superintendent of Student Services said.

Although FDA approved the COVID-19 vaccine is not required, but recommended by the CDC.

After school programs

CMS offers a program and affordable after-school care called ASEP for students at a limited number of schools.

The program allows students to play, do homework, play sports, participate in art activities, and do computers and other activities. Spots are limited.

Parents can go to their child's school for help filling out the applications beginning Aug. 22. You can also call 980-343-5567 for ASEP help.