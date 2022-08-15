Gun found in student's book bag on first day of school in Lancaster County

South Middle School administrators searched a student's book bag, finding a pistol, according to the Lancaster County School District.

LANCASTER, S.C. — After receiving a tip, administrators at South Middle School in Lancaster, South Carolina, found a gun in a student's book bag on Monday, the Lancaster County School District confirmed Monday afternoon.

This comes as students in Lancaster County head back to school Monday.

According to a news release from the district, after receiving the tip, the principal and assistant principal of South Middle School quickly located the suspected student and searched the student's book bag. After finding a pistol in the student's book bag, the "School Resource Officer took possession of the firearm and secured it".

The district said law enforcement has opened up a criminal investigation into the incident, and the student was suspended from school as any "student caught in possession of a firearm is subject to a full calendar year expulsion from school" under South Carolina state law.

