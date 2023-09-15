CMS places $2.5B bond on November ballot. If it passes, you'll pay

CMS said if the bond is approved there would be a one cent tax increase.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has continued to push for support for its $2.5 billion bond referendum. It's the largest ask by a school district in North Carolina history. The district said the money would go toward 30 different projects.

“This is a five year spending plan but it takes seven years to complete all the projects," Lacaria said.

“It is the largest dollar amount in North Carolina history," Shultz said.

The bond will tackle a slew of issues. Many schools within CMS have seen better days -- built over half a century ago, some schools are showing their age.

"It’s not only are we getting new building and better environment, it impacts students efficiency in the classroom and safety and wellbeing of our students," Lacaria said. “It means we are sending kids to school in a closet, quite frankly.”

If passed, the money would be used to build new structures -- housing state-of-the-art classrooms, renovate the heating and cooling systems, provide security upgrades, and offer new social and emotional learning spaces.

Harding University High School is one of the schools that will see changes if the bond is approved. Principal Glenn Starnes walked through the building and spoke highly of the history on camps.

“A part of the original construction of our campus in 1961," Starnes said. "This courtyard is very important to our students.”

Students told WCNC Charlotte's Austin Walker they too can see the history. Junior Class President Jessica de Paz said the building is well loved, even with potential needs for improvement.

"I go to the bathroom... One stall doesn’t lock, second stall doesn’t lock, and third time I get it -- it’s like I wish we had this at my school, but I love my school so why not change this one instead," De Paz said.

If the bond passes it will address issues specifically at Harding. Right now, the campus is a collection of buildings fixed around a courtyard. Students have to walk outside to get to the next class.

“If the weather changes, I hate getting clothes and hair all wet," De Paz said.

Aside from weather, open campuses could lead to unsafe situations. De Paz said she would prefer one building.

“It would help with the safety of the schools, right now with the different buildings there [are] opens around every building," De Paz said.



"The teachers see that and feel that and students feel that, and it’s out goal is that our staff feels valued and students feel valued," Lacaria said.

CMS said if the bond is approved there would be a one cent tax increase.