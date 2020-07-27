CMS bus driver raises concerns about back to school plan

The CMS plan calls for in-person learning for two weeks and will require bus transportation. Drivers are concerned about health & job security.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School will be back in session in less than a month. Many districts in the area are starting online but CMS students will be back in the building for the first 2 weeks. It’s a decision that some bus drivers are concerned about.



A longtime bus driver for CMS spoke anonymously to WCNC Charlotte out of fear of retribution. They worry their life is at risk driving students to and from school for those 2 weeks because the students will not have their temperature taken until after they arrive at school.



“Safety is the first priority, and it’s clear that parents are at their wits end with having their students and children at home and that is a clear message, but at what cost,” said the driver.



There will be less students on the bus, but they won’t be screened for symptoms until after they ride, potentially exposing the driver and other students.



“It's really hectic not knowing where we stand as drivers because we make the school system keep rolling. without us, there would be no students, without having a plan or notifying the drivers I think that’s really unfair to just focus on the teachers the principals,” the driver said.



Bus drivers are some of the 2,100 district employees who essentially will not be needed once learning goes remote. Superintendent Earnest Winston says it costs $3.8 million every 2 weeks to pay those employees. They will be paid for the first 2 weeks of remote learning but after that, they’ll have to find creative ways to keep them working and on the payroll.



“We should be fine for a few weeks, but for an extended period of time, then we would have to have some additional conversations about how we would move forward,” Winston said at a school board meeting on July 15.