CMS principal says 'inappropriate artistic images' were included in art lesson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said 'insufficient review" led to inappropriate images being included in a 6th-grade art lesson at Kennedy Middle School.

Kennedy Middle School Principal Kevin Sudimack sent a message to families this week explaining the incident. Sudimack said the teacher was on maternity leave, and "inappropriate artistic images" were included in a lesson "inadvertently."

Sudimack said he was notified Monday evening of the mistake, and worked directly with the teacher to remove the explicit pictures from the school's Canvas platform so students cannot access the images again.

The district said digital and print resources are supposed to be vetted and researched, but there was "insufficient review" in this instance.

"I will revisit protocols with teachers to ensure the digital resources and links they choose are reputable and have been vetted appropriately," Sudimack said, in part, in the message to families.

CMS has not released further details on what protocols are being revisited.

