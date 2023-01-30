The CMS School Choice lottery continues to attract thousands

The chance to sign up for the lottery opened on Jan. 16 and closes on Feb. 13.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says every day thousands of students are signing up for its school choice lottery.

The lottery is an opportunity for students all around the county to be enrolled in different magnet programs. CMS magnet schools programs are in elementary to high school and include programs from carpentry to software development.

One of the schools offering magnet programs is Harding University High School.

"It really gives students opportunities to think about what they would be interested in outside of high school," Glenn Starnes, Harding University High School's principal, said.

In the classroom there are programs being worked on that most students wouldn’t be introduced to until college.

Harding offers a computer science program that includes focuses on sports and event marketing, digital marketing, software development, and financial planning.

This year, by student demand, the high school is piloting a new magnet program where students can study coursework that involves law, forensic pathology, or social justice.

"Students will have an internship where they are actually in the field with a lawyer in the field, with the paralegal, or in the field at the medical examiner's office or in the field working with the county commissioner or a member of a city council or grassroots organization," Starnes said.

There are also other new magnet programs like the aviation program at E.E. Waddell High School.

Current CMS families should already have their student's ID number and a pin to enter into the lottery. After exploring all choices families can choose up to three schools that best match their child’s interests and talents.

CMS says lottery results will be mailed to all families who participated in the lottery a few weeks after the lottery closes. Families who do not get their first choice will automatically be placed on a waiting list for the first-choice school only.

"We're looking to create and innovate, meeting the demands of a modern job force," CMS school board member Jennifer De La Jara said. "So CMS is leading the way."

She encouraged families to visit the CMS School Choice Magnet Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Innovation Park.

Families can get help with completing their lottery application, there will be interpreters at the fair, food and activities.

CMS has plenty of competition to offer attractive programs. Although most students in North Carolina go to traditional public schools, each year thousands are switching to charter schools and homeschooling.

Magnet programs keep traditional public schools competitive.

"I think in public schools, that gives us an opportunity just to give kids lots of different options that may not be made available to them because they can't afford to go to a private school [or] they're not interested in the charter school," Starnes said.

Even if you have already submitted your application, changes can be made through the close of the lottery application window on Feb. 13 at 10 p.m.