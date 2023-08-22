CMS planning to comply with statewide Parents' Bill of Rights law

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will join local school districts statewide in adopting new policy that restricts certain topics from being taught in school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards across the state are scrambling to comply with the newly enacted Parents’ Bill of Rights law.

With less than a week until school starts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will have to make a decision Tuesday night.

On the school board’s agenda, families can see what the current Parent Involvement in Education policy says.

The first section of the policy reads in part... "The district shall display on the CMS website the right to consent or withhold consent for participation in reproductive health and safety education programs."

The new statewide law forbids any instruction or discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through fourth grade.

In a policy committee meeting last week, some local leaders expressed that politics and culture wars should be kept out of school.

"I don’t think the schools are instigating culture wars so I have a really big problem with all of those vetoes from yesterday," said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez.

Mayor of Davidson Rusty Knox also shared concern with the general assembly putting kids in the middle of politics.

"We should never play politics with our children and we are and it’s a sad time," he said.

The CMS school board will be meeting at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center at 6 p.m. for a first reading and to modify the policy.

