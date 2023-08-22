Charlotte schools changing the way books are selected and removed in schools

Tuesday night, the school board could approve a plan that gives parents the power to review all textbook's in-person.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is changing how books are selected and removed in schools.



Some parents are pushing school districts to ban books focusing on race, history and sexuality in schools. Now one of the biggest school districts in the state is listening to their concerns.

Tuesday night, the school board could approve a plan that gives parents the power to review all textbook's in-person, which is part of a growing trend around the country.



In a recent report, PEN America recorded more book bans during the fall of 2022 than in each of the prior two semesters.

But the movement is largely driven by a vocal minority, a 2022 poll found that over 70 percent of parents oppose book banning.

