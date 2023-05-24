CMS names new principals for 2 of its schools

. The appointments were announced Tuesday night at the Board of Education meeting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named principals for two schools in its district.

CMS said a long-term CMS leader and an international educator have been selected for these new roles. The appointments were announced Tuesday night at the Board of Education meeting.

According to a news release, Jared Thompson, Ed.D., was named principal at Mallard Creek High School. Thompson has served Carmel Middle School as principal since 2020 and was the school’s assistant principal from 2017 to 2020.

CMS said David Lynn, Ph.D., was named principal at South Academy of International Languages. Lynn has been director of international studies at Charlotte Country Day School since 2013.

Charlotte–Mecklenburg Schools has 181 schools.

