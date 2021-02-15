'It was amazing' | CMS students describe the first day back for in-person learning

The CMS school district returned over 26,000 students to in-person learning Monday, with thousands more returning over the next week.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — After months of silence, Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools were abuzz Monday, as the district welcomed back more than 26,000 students. The second rotation will return on Thursday, followed by middle and high school students next Monday.

But Monday, the sights and sounds of a new school day were ringing out from the bus lots to the carpool to inside the classrooms.

“We have about 950 buses hitting the road between this week and next week,” says the district’s Director of Transportation, Adam Johnson.

Superintendent Earnest Winston was also out and about, making several stops to meet with teachers and students to express his gratitude.

“To thank our hard-working staff members, our teachers, our custodians, our bus drivers, principals, everyone, because it truly does take a team effort,” Winston said.

But the students were perhaps most excited of all. WCNC Charlotte caught up with a handful after their first day back.

“I was really happy to see all my friends again and my teacher,” said second-grader Jack Phillips. Phillips returned to in-person learning today, alongside his sister Libby.

“I was just really excited to learn and work and have my teacher there to help me because it’s a lot easier to work at school than it is at home because I get help when I need it,” she said.

Fourth-grader Mason Gennett said his teacher was as equally as excited to him.

“So when my teacher walked up to me she said, ‘I’m glad I get to see the 3D you instead of the 2D you,” he said laughing, describing today as “amazing.”

“I was so excited to see my friends, I just couldn’t wait to like to pass notes with them and see how they’re doing, and talk to them, because usually they just turn off their video,” Gennett said, referring to virtual learning.

Mason Gennett’s younger sister Lily, who is in the second grade, said she also loved getting to see her friends.

“There’s 19 people in my class and there are so many faces that I saw on Zoom, but it’s not that good on Zoom, so it’s better being at school instead of just like pretending they’re at school, stuck in my room,” Lily Gennett said.

The district says just under 60,000 students remain in the full remote academy.

For those opting to return in-person, the district said safety remains a priority. Winston said face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing stations throughout the schools are just a few of the safety measures in place.

“We also are doing cleaning inside of our schools daily," Winston said. "Our buses are being cleaned twice a day after the morning and afternoon runs."

When asked if wearing a mask all day, and having to sit apart from their friends was worth it to be back in a classroom, all of the kids WCNC Charlotte spoke to Monday said yes.

“It’s worth it, I’ll do anything to go in that building, I just want to do it,” Mason Gennett said.

Jack Phillips also agreed, saying he doesn’t even notice his face mask on anymore.