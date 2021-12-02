Largest Charlotte-area venues transforming into vaccine clinics this weekend

Both the Spectrum Center and Charlotte Motor Speedway will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to people with appointments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend, two of the largest venues in the area will be transformed into vaccination clinics, getting the COVID-19 vaccine out to nearly 20,000 people.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting a second dose clinic for the 16,000 people who got the shot through Atrium Health three weeks ago.

And Novant Health will hold a mass clinic aimed at serving the historically underserved communities and CMS staff 65 and older. It will be held at the Spectrum Center.

The Hornets have a game on Friday night, but work is already underway at the Spectrum Center. It will look different than any game or concert but is a similar model to how the concourse was staged for early voting for the 2020 election.

“Every single person we vaccinate is a win. It’s a win for that individual, it’s a win for their family and it’s a win for our broader community,” Jesse Cureton with Novant Health said.

The Spectrum Center is easily accessible. It’s close to a light rail stop and the transit center. CATS is providing free bus service there on Saturday and Ally Bank is sponsoring free parking for people with appointments.

This makes the vaccine accessible to historically underserved communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the virus and are not getting the vaccine as quickly.

“I don’t have to tell you about the gap between the majority communities and African American and brown communities, it’s huge. Our thought is this creates an opportunity,” Cureton said.

Less than 12 hours after @hornets home game, the @spectrumcenter will be swarming with people getting their COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow. It's focused on people in underserved communities and CMS staff 65+ @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Fapxs0Eqrm — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) February 12, 2021

About 2,200 people will roll up their sleeves at the event.

“We at the Hornets have always looked at the Spectrum Center as a community asset,” Fred Whitfield with Hornets Sports & Entertainment said. "This is about saving lives and trying to sustain people’s lives."

Novant Health also partnered with CMS to book appointments for school staff 65 and older.

“Teachers are excited to have an opportunity to have access to the vaccine. certainly, as you've heard from experts locally and across the country, the vaccine is important,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said. "This pandemic is really a community challenge and I believe the more of our community members who get vaccinated, the more immunity we begin to build here and that will be big.”

And up I-85 North at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, 16,000 people are scheduled to get their second dose of the vaccine this weekend. Atrium Health officials stressing the event is happening rain or shine because getting the second dose is vital for full protection.

Those with appointments for Novant Health’s clinic at the Spectrum Center are asked not to arrive more than 10 minutes early. The second dose clinic will be held on March 5.