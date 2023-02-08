Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools expected to pick a company to search for new superintendent

CMS superintendent search committee will meet Wednesday evening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is one step closer to selecting a company to lead its search for a new superintendent.

On Wednesday, the school board’s superintendent search committee is expected to review the finalists and select a search firm.

For about a month, firms from across the country have had the opportunity to pitch CMS on how they would search for a new leader. CMS’ request for proposal form outlines what the district is looking for in a search firm.

Under consideration, the board is expected to review a firm's experience conducting searches for school districts as large as CMS. They are also considering a search firm's history with diversity, equity, and inclusion.

School officials are expected to have reviewed itemized price tags provided by the firms for all costs associated with the search.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools named Crystal Hill the new interim superintendent for the district in December. Hugh Hattabaugh was brought on as interim superintendent after the previous superintendent, Earnest Winston, was fired in April and granted a $24,000-a-month severance. Hattabaugh, who had previously been CMS superintendent himself, was expected to stay until June 2023 as the school district conducted its search for a full-time replacement.

WCNC Charlotte's Shamarria Morrison is monitoring the school district meeting and will have updates.