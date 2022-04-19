The meeting is expected to address reports Earnest Winston would be leaving the job of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education has announced an emergency meeting for Tuesday on "matters related to superintendent contracts and attendant personnel items."

While officials would not go on the record Monday to confirm, Tuesday's meeting is expected to address reports Earnest Winston would be leaving the job after fewer than three years.

Winston was named superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools back on Aug. 2, 2019, following the suspension and resignation of Clayton Wilcox that same year.

Winston's current employment contract, which was extended in February of 2021, currently continues until June of 2025.

EARNEST WINSTON WORK HISTORY

A review of Winston's personnel records shows his career growth and promotion in the district over the years.

MORE ON WCNC: Faced with hundreds of staff shortages amid COVID surge, CMS school board meets for first time this year

The school district first hired the former Charlotte Observer reporter in 2004 as an English teacher at Vance High School. His salary then was roughly $37,000. At Vance, he also taught journalism and served as an adviser to the school newspaper.

Just two years later, Winston moved from the classroom to administration as an external communications supervisor. By 2008, his salary had almost doubled to about $73,000 after his promotion to executive coordinator/communications liaison for the then-chief operating officer.

Four years later, records show Winston received another promotion to chief of staff complete with a nearly $60,000 raise, taking him to $130,000.

In 2017, after five more years, the superintendent promoted Winston to chief community relations and engagement officer/ombudsman. At the time, his salary was $175,000. It was raised $10,000 more in the years after due to annual increases.

He was chosen as superintendent in 2019.

As of his most recent contract in January of 2022, Winston was set to make an annual salary of $288,400.

WINSTON CONTRACT

On Feb. 23, 2021, an amendment was made to Winston's contract which outlines the following:

Revision to term: The contract states that both parties agree to extend the ending date for Winston from June 30, 2022, to June 30, 2025.

Revision to base salary: The parties agree to the base salary of $288,400 per year, which represents a 3% salary increase from the original base salary.

Revision to local paid leave: Parties agree to increase the number of paid leave days from 10 days to 20 days.

Termination for convenience: The contract states the board may terminate this agreement for convenience. If this happens, the board will have to pay Winston, as severance pay, the base salary he would have earned for a period of 24 months following the effective date of termination or the remaining time of the contract, whichever is less.

If the board takes the above actions, the contract states Winston waives the right to appeal the board's actions and the right to file any claim against the board, its officers, members and employees.

The original contract outlined the following:

Resignation by Superintendent: If Winston chooses to resign he must give at least 60 days advance written notice to the board. The board can then decide to accept the resignation on that day or on an earlier date, designated by the board. The board will be required to pay Winston his base salary and other accrued compensation only through his final resignation date.

TUESDAY'S EMERGENCY BOARD MEETING

Notice of Emergency Meeting of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education

When: April 19, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Chamber Room of the Char-Meck Govt Center — CMS Board of Education (@CMSboard) April 18, 2022

The emergency Board of Education meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Chamber Room of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. The meeting is open to the public both in-person and online through a web stream.

WCNC Charlotte will live stream the public portions of the meeting Tuesday.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts