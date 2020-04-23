CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has been over a month since students and teachers stepped inside a school building in the Carolinas and it's likely going to be even longer.

On Wednesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced schools in the Palmetto State will remain closed the rest of the academic year. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says he'll make an announcement regarding schools Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina State Board of Education met virtually Thursday morning to talk through how to best support students and teachers during the unprecedented pandemic. More than 3,000 people streamed the meeting, a sign that many are anxious to find out when students will return to class and how this break will impact their education.

The board learned the cost of COVID-19 is steep, with public schools needing another $380 million to pay for meals, remote learning and a summer "jump start" program. The situation is proving to be a test within itself, and students spoke about the challenges and distractions they have learning at home, especially with the pandemic weighing heavily on their minds. One student described her test grades as dropping from high 90s to a 75.

The board voted on a new grading policy for the rest of the year. Under that policy, no student will get a failing grade. For kindergarten through fifth grade, there will be no final grades, but parents and students will receive detailed notes on what the student’s strengths and needs are. Sixth through eighth graders will get a pass or withdrawal, and ninth through 11th graders will have options. They can either get a numeric grade based on what they had before schools closed, which will impact their GPA, or they can choose pass or withdrawal, which does not impact their GPA.

The board recognized that virtual learning does not create an equal playing field for all students and explained that this crisis has highlighted inequality within the education system.

Governor Cooper has a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.