The deadline is approaching for CMS parents to opt in their students for sex education classes under the new law

On its website, CMS has an action item all parents need to fill out before Sept. 11.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Parents within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district have new forms to fill out about their child's education under a new state law called the Parents' Bill of Rights.

It's called the student information form and includes a few things required under state law.

Parents need to let the district know what name and pronouns they decide the school can call their student, if parents want to opt in to reproductive health and safety education programs, and if they want to opt in to allowing their students to participate in protected student information surveys.

"We're going to protect all students, no matter their gender, no matter how they identify themselves, we're going to make sure that they have the supports that are in place for them to feel safe, to feel protected, to have mental health support," Stephanie Sneed, the vice chair of the CMS School Board, said.

There are concerns from some parents about what it means for students to opt out of sexual education courses. This only applies to students in fifth grade or above because these conversations are automatically banned in the fourth grade and under.

"Does that mean a child or a teacher can talk about a mother and a father? Can they talk about straight people? I don't think it's written that way. And I think that's going to cause a lot of confusion," Joshua Dumas, a CMS parent, said.

The law allows for kids in fourth grade or younger to bring up these conversations. It's not clear what constitutes an acceptable answer from a staff member.

The Parents' Bill of Rights passed after Republican lawmakers overturned Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto.

Democratic state lawmakers who represent families with kids who go to CMS say they will continue to stand against the bill.

"I think parents are seeing how ridiculous some of the laws are that the GOP majority is passing," Sen. Natasha Marcus (D), NC-Mecklenburg County, said. "Why do we have to have every parent in all of CMS fill out with pronouns and nicknames their student can go by?"

Not all parents are against the new law.

"Why is this even an issue?" Brian Weiss, a CMS parent previously said at a CMS school board meeting when the the policy change was voted on by CMS. "If we already do it, then continue to do it, and do it. But for years, I have unsuccessfully tried to get information about my child, what she's learning, the type of studies, the books the test, and I couldn't do it. Why? Because it's not easy."

The Parents' Bill of Rights also outlines timelines and repercussions if material about a student's curriculum isn't made available to parents.

Under CMS's expanded Parent Involvement in Education policy, shaped by state law, parents have the right to receive to access information relating to the state public education system, state standards, report card requirements, attendance requirements, and textbook requirements.

Parents also have the right to review all available records of materials their child has borrowed from a school library.

Many of the things outlined in the Parents' Bill of Rights were already accessible to parents but now there are consequences if schools don't make this information available in a certain timeline.

For certain parts of the law, consequences range from the North Carolina State Board of Education reviewing parents' complaints or the local schools board. Some violations allow for parents to take their concerns to a courtroom, where parents can be awarded attorneys fees.

The Parents' Bill of Rights triggered four CMS policy changes that are explained by CMS on its website. They each come with different relief opportunities for parents.

If parents want to report a school in violation of the health policy or not making certain information available to parents they can report them directly to the district.

"A parent will need to complete the forms so the schools can follow the parents' direction," a CMS spokesperson said. "If a parent changes their mind about a survey—the parents can update their form prior to the start of specific survey collection. Schools will review forms prior to the specific survey occurring."

If parents miss the Sept. 11 deadline to fill out the forms, CMS said the forms will remain on the website.