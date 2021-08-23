For the 1st time since 2019, Gaston County Schools return to in-person classes

Gaston County's first day of school will mark two years since parents were allowed to walk their children into their elementary school classes.

GASTONIA, N.C. — For the first time since 2019, Gaston County Schools return to five days a week of in-person instruction Monday.

The first day of school came a week after the county school board voted to make masks mandatory for students after previously deciding to make them optional.

Heather DuBois, a second-grade teacher at W.A. Bess Elementary School, feels confident the students will follow the rules.

"I really think they know the importance of it," DuBois said. "I think when you walk into a classroom, and you see the desks that are spread apart, and you teach those procedures from day one, they follow them. They know that."

Like all of the county's schools, Bess Elementary School's hallways have directional arrows and social distancing markers on the floors, hand sanitizer stations, and classroom desks spread three feet apart.

"As we walk in the school building, you'll be able to see markers on the floor that's directional and to help our students gauge where that social distancing is," Principal Laura Clark said.

The Gaston County Board of Education is scheduled to review their mask mandate at their September 20 board meeting.

