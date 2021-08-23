x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

For the 1st time since 2019, Gaston County Schools return to in-person classes

Gaston County's first day of school will mark two years since parents were allowed to walk their children into their elementary school classes.
Credit: AP
Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif.

GASTONIA, N.C. — For the first time since 2019, Gaston County Schools return to five days a week of in-person instruction Monday.

The first day of school came a week after the county school board voted to make masks mandatory for students after previously deciding to make them optional. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

Heather DuBois, a second-grade teacher at W.A. Bess Elementary School, feels confident the students will follow the rules.

"I really think they know the importance of it," DuBois said. "I think when you walk into a classroom, and you see the desks that are spread apart, and you teach those procedures from day one, they follow them. They know that."

RELATED: LIST: K-12 schools in Charlotte-area districts mask, vaccine and remote learning decisions

Like all of the county's schools, Bess Elementary School's hallways have directional arrows and social distancing markers on the floors, hand sanitizer stations, and classroom desks spread three feet apart.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter 

"As we walk in the school building, you'll be able to see markers on the floor that's directional and to help our students gauge where that social distancing is," Principal Laura Clark said.

The Gaston County Board of Education is scheduled to review their mask mandate at their September 20 board meeting.

Related Articles

Contact Brandon Golder at bgoldner@wcnc.com and follow him on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.