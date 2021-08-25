x
Education

Fort Mill middle school transitioning to remote learning due to COVID-19

Forest Creek Middle School will switch to virtual learning for all students beginning Thursday, Aug. 26. They will return for in-person learning Sept. 9.
FORT MILL, S.C. — Forest Creek Middle School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, will transition to remote learning for all face-to-face students due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the school. 

All students will remain in virtual learning for 14 days, as recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Students will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Sept. 9. All afterschool activities, sports and clubs are canceled during that 14-day period. 

Fort Mill Schools District announced the rise in cases shows the presence of community spread within the school. The school has not announced how many COVID-19 cases are currently within the school. According to the Fort Mill School District COVID-19 dashboard, 29 students are positive at Forest Creek with another 103 in quarantine. Two staff members are positive, according to that data. 

On Monday, Fort Mill Schools announced additional COVID-19 safety protocols. Those protocols included not allowing visitors on campus, canceling large on-campus events like pep rallies, and suspending joint recesses between classes. As of Tuesday night, 179 Fort Mill students and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 with nearly 1,200 people in quarantine. 

"We understand this transition may cause a hardship for some families and we can assure this decision was made after a thorough review of our contact tracing data and with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind," the district said in a statement. 

