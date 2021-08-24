Fort Mill Schools adding more COVID-19 protocols

Schools in the district will no longer allow visitors on campus, large school events like open houses and pep rallies will be canceled or moved to virtual options.

FORT MILL, S.C. — As COVID-19 cases rise across the region, Fort Mill Schools leaders have decided to layer on additional safety protocols. Superintendent Chuck Epps announced the updates to school board leaders at a Tuesday night meeting.

Schools in the Fort Mill district will no longer allow visitors on campus, large school events like open houses and pep rallies will be canceled or moved to virtual programs, and joint recesses with other classes have been suspended.

As of Tuesday night, 179 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,193 students and staff are in quarantine.

The Fort Mill School District is not planning at this time to break from Proviso 1.108, which limits South Carolina schools from issuing face mandates while receiving state funding.

