Free meals offered at schools in low-income areas

A federal waiver offering free meals for all students expired, but some districts will continue to offer the benefit.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — After two years, a federal waiver that made school meals free for all students, regardless of the family's income expired this summer.

Despite the benefit ending for millions of students across the country, students at the Chester County School District will continue to receive free meals without an application.

"I believe it helps the family," Amy Renwald, the student nutrition services manager at Chester Park Elementary, said. "They don't have to be so concerned with how they're going to pay for their meals."

The USDA's Community Eligibility Provision allows school districts in low-income areas to provide meals to all students for free without collecting household applications.

In Chester County, 87% of students are eligible for free or reduced lunch.

"Every year we have to apply and it’s based off the number of students who are eligible for free or reduced meals," Chris Christoff, a spokesperson for the Chester County School District, said. "If we have a high number of those students, we’re able to get a grant and in turn, we’re able to offer the benefit to all students without the use of applications.”

The help comes at a good time. According to the USDA, grocery store prices increased by almost 12% from May 2021 to May 2022.

“I think it helps the families out tremendously, especially now that everybody is feeling [the] pinch from inflation," Christoff said.