Gov. Cooper coming to Charlotte Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper will be in Charlotte on Thursday to talk about child care.

Cooper is visiting Leaf Spring Schools on Providence Road West in Ballantyne.

He is expected to talk about the worker shortage in child care settings and will arrive at the school at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

