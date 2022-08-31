Safety concerns from parents, teachers after guns found at schools

District leaders said random searches will now be done more frequently as the district reevaluates its policy on safety.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A gun was found in a student's car at Rock Hill High School on Wednesday, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. It's the third time this week a gun has been found on a school campus in Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill Schools district said it is making changes, which started Wednesday morning with random searches.

District leaders said these random searches will now be done more frequently as the district reevaluates its policy on safety.

The first incident happened on Monday at South Pointe High School, and the second incident happened on Tuesday at Dutchman Creek Middle School. Then on Wednesday, school resource officers received information about a gun in a student's car. When officers confronted the student at his car, the student ran and has not yet been located.

NOTICE: During a safety & security check at Rock Hill High today YCSO SROs received info about a gun in a students car. When confronted at his car the student ran from deputies & admin. He has not been apprehended. We know who the student is & we are investigating. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/yH1VhfKIBx — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 31, 2022

Former teacher Wendy Blanchard said metal detectors may help keep guns out. The Rock Hill school district says right now it doesn’t have the capacity to use metal detectors every day at every school, but it’s not off the table as leaders evaluate safety changes.

“When it comes to district administration, this is the kind of stuff that keeps us up at night," district spokesperson Lindsay Machak said. "This is the thing that worries us, this is what we are consistently and constantly thinking about and trying to improve upon.”

The district hired a new safety and security director last year who will re-evaluate current procedures. The district said it will also seek input from parents before making major changes.