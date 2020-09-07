High school students share concerns over 'falling behind,' remote learning

A series of webinars will be hosted to allow high school seniors to voice their concerns about the upcoming year to district and county leaders.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area students will have the opportunity to tell county and district leaders how they feel about the upcoming school year as part of a webinar series this summer.

Greater Charlotte Mutual Aid is hosting the series so Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools seniors can voice their opinions. During Wednesday's meeting, some students said they're falling behind in their education.

"After talking with friends, I feel like students have fallen out of touch with previously learned material, and I feel like an increase in remote learning would only increase these feelings of not knowing the subject being taught," said a Myers Park High School senior.

CMS board chairwoman Elyse Dashew said she hopes colleges across the country will take these circumstances into account when accepting students. The school district is depending on Governor Cooper's guidance on how to reopen. State Superintendent Mark Johnson told WCNC Charlotte the decision will be announced in the next two weeks. While in a holding pattern, CMS officials developed several contingency plans in place to keep teachers and students safe.

“Students would go back to school for a week with about a third of normal class sizes. Then you'd be doing remotely learning for two weeks. It would be staggered,” Elyse Dashew explained about a plan that includes a mix of in person and remote learning.

She said that the district could easily switch between that plan and all in person learning if necessary.