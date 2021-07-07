Iredell County schools in need of school supplies: How to help

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools is asking for help getting supplies in the hands of students for the upcoming school year.
The district is currently recruiting organizations and businesses of any size to help hold school supply drives across Iredell County. In a partnership with the United Way of Statesville, the district will pick up school supply donations and make sure they're put in the hands of students who need them.
Interested businesses can contact Iredell-Statesville Schools directly or visit the district's main office in Statesville. Wanted supplies include spiral notebooks, crayons, pencils, paper and index cards.
The first day of school for Iredell-Statesville Schools is August 23.
