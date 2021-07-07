Fatal accident blocking I-77 NB in Fort Mill

Troopers are detouring drivers from Exit 88 to US 21 and then back to I-77.

FORT MILL, S.C. — A fatal crash on I-77 Northbound near Gold Hill Road and Carowinds Boulevard is impacting traffic in the area.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, I-77 Northbound is blocked due to a fatal collision near the 89-mile marker.



Troopers are detouring drivers from Exit 88 to US 21 and then back to I-77.

Use caution if you are driving in the area, or avoid the area completely, if possible.

