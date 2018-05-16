CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Raleigh wasn’t the only city in North Carolina where teachers gathered for better working conditions and an increase in pay.

Local teachers who wanted to take part in Wednesday’s march in Raleigh but were unable to make the trip gathered at First Ward Park in uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Teachers who couldn’t make it to Raleigh are rallying at First Ward Park in Uptown Charlotte. They’re more than a hundred miles away from the big rally, but they hope lawmakers see and hear the statement across North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/ZimYVJ8brY — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) May 16, 2018

Several teachers brought their kids with them to the rally in Uptown Charlotte. Teachers we spoke to say they are also fighting for per-pupil funding, in addition to teacher pay. pic.twitter.com/tXCLVgIAvv — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) May 16, 2018

Several hundred teachers united to show their support and solidarity with educators statewide. Teachers said they want more support, resources, and funding to be more successful or competitive with other states.

Most of the educators gathered in the park were from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, but teachers from other districts across the area joined in the demonstration.

“We are just demanding that they value our students and educators’ families and to give every child an equal shot at being successful in life,” said one teacher at the rally.

Teachers said Wednesday is just the beginning and a number of volunteers were helping people register to vote in November’s election in an attempt to make their voices heard with their ballots.

