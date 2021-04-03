MECK Pre-K accepting applications for 2021-22 school year

MECK Pre-K offers free early childhood education to all families with classrooms at over 40 locations throughout Mecklenburg County.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — MECK Pre-K announced this week it is now taking applications for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

To apply, children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31 and live in Mecklenburg County. Priority to the free program will be given to families who earn at or below 400% of the federal poverty level.

The free, quality pre-kindergarten program is entering its fourth year. MECK Pre-K is funded by Mecklenburg County with classrooms located at 40 child care facilities across the county. Families can select their preferred locations when applying for enrollment. With space limited, families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

“As we enter our fourth school year, MECK Pre-K has helped thousands of children to prepare for kindergarten and future success in life,” said Trinisha Dean, executive director of MECK Pre-K. “With the launch of registration, we have the opportunity to serve even more children and their families in the coming school year.”

Families can apply online at this link, or they can download and complete paper applications. Applications can also be submitted in person by appointment. MECK Pre-K staff can be reached at 704-943-9585 or by emailing info@meckprek.org.