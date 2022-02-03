NC group combating effort to ban books in public schools

The Red Wine and Blue organization is looking to countereffort a push to ban some books in public schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Suburban moms are fighting book bans.

That’s the message behind a national campaign launched by a group called Red Wine and Blue. The group says it’s fighting back against banning books in libraries.

The American Library Association says there were 330 cases reported of books being challenged from September to November of 2021. Some of those books include To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, Maus by Art Spiegelman, and Melissa by Alex Gino.

A North Carolina mom says she is fighting back to make sure this isn’t happening at local school districts.

“One of the things we’re doing to combat it, "Renee Sekel, of Save Our Schools NC explained, "is our group is just starting to plan a banned books celebration. Because we’re seeing these asks for bans going into effect in other counties in North Carolina. We want people to come together and read these books joyfully, celebrating the communities being oppressed.”

The organization also launched a map showing where books have either been banned or are being banned. That map is available on the Red Wine and Blue website.

