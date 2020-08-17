CMS virtual learning platform crashes minutes into first day of school

Multiple families reported they were unable to access NCEdCloud, the platform where virtual lessons are presented.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Back to school began with frustrations for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students, parents and teachers. The program the district uses to access lessons and remote learning crashed just as the new school year began.

NCEdCloud is a state program where teachers had set up virtual classrooms through an app called Canvas. Without access to NCEdCloud, families were left without the ability to log into assignments and lessons.

Some parents said their students Chromebooks were unable to access NCEdCloud last week when they received their computers from the district. Parents reported long load times and then a "page cannot be found" message.

"CMS is aware of issues with the state program NCEdCloud," read a statement from CMS sent out just before 9 a.m. Monday morning. "This is the program that students and faculty use to access the Canvas remote learning platform. The state is looking into the issues and hoping for a solution soon."

The district also sent out a ConnectEd message via phone on Monday to alert families of the problem.

@CharMeckSchools Some of the students have had to use phones or other computers. The issue is specifically with the chromebooks. They are not connecting to Canvas. It takes a long time to load then says Page Cannot Be Found — MsKaiTweets (@KaiH23) August 17, 2020

Union County Public Schools issued a statement about the technical issues. "We are aware that there are technology issues with NCEdCloud and many of you are unable to log in at this time. This issue has been reported to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and state's staff is working to resolve this matter. Several districts around the state are experiencing this issue and we hope it will be resolved soon."