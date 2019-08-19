FORT MILL, S.C. — Students in Fort Mill went back to school Monday morning with lots of changes in the town, including an all-new high school.

With record-breaking student body enrollment numbers, the district added Catawba Ridge High School this year to help with large class sizes in high schools.

The new school is equipped with an 900-plus person auditorium, special TV room with a green screen, science lab and lecture rooms that are similar to those used by universities and a well-equipped gym for P.E.

The new school was necessary because of how fast Fort Mill is growing. District leaders said there are 16,665 students enrolled in Fort Mill Schools this year, that's an all-time high and almost 1,000 students more than just last year.

Catawba Ridge principal Dee Christopher says he can't believe how quickly the small town became a major player in the Charlotte area.

Fort Mill's drawing more than just families and students, though, because the Fort Mill Schools is now the highest-paying district in York County for teachers.