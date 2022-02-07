'We have no further information to share' | Principal and Assistant Principal at Hawthorne Academy to serve in new roles within CMS

An official with CMS stated that Weston and Adams will begin serving new assignments in the district starting Feb. 8 'effective tomorrow'.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two members of the administrative staff of Hawthorne Academy who were suspended with pay following an investigation from November 2021 will now be in new roles within Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools.

The reason for the suspensions of Principal Diann Weston and Assistant Principal Nina Adams was not publicly released by the district and when WCNC Charlotte inquired about more information regarding the matter, officials stated, "We have no further information to share, as the information requested is confidential personnel information."

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools to confirm that Weston and Adams will begin serving new assignments in the district starting Feb. 8.

