x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

'We have no further information to share' | Principal and Assistant Principal at Hawthorne Academy to serve in new roles within CMS

An official with CMS stated that Weston and Adams will begin serving new assignments in the district starting Feb. 8 'effective tomorrow'.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two members of the administrative staff of Hawthorne Academy who were suspended with pay following an investigation from November 2021 will now be in new roles within Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools. 

The reason for the suspensions of Principal Diann Weston and Assistant Principal Nina Adams was not publicly released by the district and when WCNC Charlotte inquired about more information regarding the matter, officials stated, "We have no further information to share, as the information requested is confidential personnel information."

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.      

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools to confirm that Weston and  Adams will begin serving new assignments in the district starting Feb. 8. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. 

   

Related Articles

 Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

 

In Other News

South Carolina's push for tougher school bus safety